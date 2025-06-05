Currencies / CHDN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
95.58 USD 0.40 (0.42%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHDN exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.50 and at a high of 96.46.
Follow Churchill Downs Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHDN News
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Churchill Downs: Excellent Capital Allocation, With Shares Repurchased At The Right Time
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock beats on EBITDA, JMP reiterates $138 target
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Churchill Downs exceeds Q2 expectations with record revenue
- Churchill Downs approves new $500 million share repurchase program
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $136 by Mizuho
- Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Churchill Downs stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on casino acquisition
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $133 by Stifel ahead of Q2 results
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Flutter Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating initiated at overweight by JPMorgan
- Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
- Churchill Downs Stock: Strong Buy By Margin Expansion Capital Discipline (NASDAQ:CHDN)
- **Stifel analysts maintain buy rating on Churchill Downs stock**
Daily Range
95.50 96.46
Year Range
85.61 150.22
- Previous Close
- 95.98
- Open
- 96.00
- Bid
- 95.58
- Ask
- 95.88
- Low
- 95.50
- High
- 96.46
- Volume
- 416
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- -7.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.70%
- Year Change
- -29.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%