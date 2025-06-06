Valute / CHDN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
95.30 USD 1.09 (1.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHDN ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.87 e ad un massimo di 97.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Churchill Downs Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHDN News
- JMP ribadisce il rating "Market Outperform" per le azioni Churchill Downs
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Churchill Downs: Excellent Capital Allocation, With Shares Repurchased At The Right Time
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock beats on EBITDA, JMP reiterates $138 target
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Churchill Downs exceeds Q2 expectations with record revenue
- Churchill Downs approves new $500 million share repurchase program
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $136 by Mizuho
- Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Churchill Downs stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on casino acquisition
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $133 by Stifel ahead of Q2 results
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Flutter Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating initiated at overweight by JPMorgan
- Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
- Churchill Downs Stock: Strong Buy By Margin Expansion Capital Discipline (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.87 97.94
Intervallo Annuale
85.61 150.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 96.39
- Apertura
- 96.95
- Bid
- 95.30
- Ask
- 95.60
- Minimo
- 94.87
- Massimo
- 97.94
- Volume
- 1.769 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.62%
20 settembre, sabato