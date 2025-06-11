CotizacionesSecciones
CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated

96.10 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CHDN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 95.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.95.

Rango diario
95.48 97.95
Rango anual
85.61 150.22
Cierres anteriores
96.07
Open
96.10
Bid
96.10
Ask
96.40
Low
95.48
High
97.95
Volumen
1.058 K
Cambio diario
0.03%
Cambio mensual
-6.77%
Cambio a 6 meses
-13.23%
Cambio anual
-29.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B