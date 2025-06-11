Divisas / CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
96.10 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CHDN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 95.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.95.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Churchill Downs Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHDN News
- JMP reitera calificación de Mejor Rendimiento para Churchill Downs con objetivo de 142,00 dólares
- JMP reitera calificación de Churchill Downs en Supera al Mercado con objetivo de $142
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Churchill Downs: Excellent Capital Allocation, With Shares Repurchased At The Right Time
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock beats on EBITDA, JMP reiterates $138 target
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Churchill Downs exceeds Q2 expectations with record revenue
- Churchill Downs approves new $500 million share repurchase program
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $136 by Mizuho
- Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Churchill Downs stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on casino acquisition
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $133 by Stifel ahead of Q2 results
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Flutter Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating initiated at overweight by JPMorgan
- Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
Rango diario
95.48 97.95
Rango anual
85.61 150.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 96.07
- Open
- 96.10
- Bid
- 96.10
- Ask
- 96.40
- Low
- 95.48
- High
- 97.95
- Volumen
- 1.058 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.03%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.23%
- Cambio anual
- -29.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B