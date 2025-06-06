Währungen / CHDN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
96.39 USD 0.29 (0.30%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CHDN hat sich für heute um 0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 97.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Churchill Downs Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHDN News
- JMP bestätigt Einstufung für Churchill Downs als "Market Outperform"
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Churchill Downs: Excellent Capital Allocation, With Shares Repurchased At The Right Time
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock beats on EBITDA, JMP reiterates $138 target
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Churchill Downs exceeds Q2 expectations with record revenue
- Churchill Downs approves new $500 million share repurchase program
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $136 by Mizuho
- Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Churchill Downs stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on casino acquisition
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $133 by Stifel ahead of Q2 results
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Flutter Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating initiated at overweight by JPMorgan
- Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
- Churchill Downs Stock: Strong Buy By Margin Expansion Capital Discipline (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Tagesspanne
96.00 97.38
Jahresspanne
85.61 150.22
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 96.10
- Eröffnung
- 96.28
- Bid
- 96.39
- Ask
- 96.69
- Tief
- 96.00
- Hoch
- 97.38
- Volumen
- 1.289 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.30%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.81%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K