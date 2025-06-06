货币 / CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
96.74 USD 0.67 (0.70%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHDN汇率已更改0.70%。当日，交易品种以低点95.67和高点96.91进行交易。
关注Churchill Downs Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHDN新闻
日范围
95.67 96.91
年范围
85.61 150.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 96.07
- 开盘价
- 96.10
- 卖价
- 96.74
- 买价
- 97.04
- 最低价
- 95.67
- 最高价
- 96.91
- 交易量
- 226
- 日变化
- 0.70%
- 月变化
- -6.15%
- 6个月变化
- -12.65%
- 年变化
- -28.55%
