CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E

42.03 USD 0.11 (0.26%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CGDV fiyatı bugün 0.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.05 aralığında işlem gördü.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CGDV stock price today?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E stock is priced at 42.03 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 41.92, and trading volume reached 3124. The live price chart of CGDV shows these updates.

Does Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E stock pay dividends?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E is currently valued at 42.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.56% and USD. View the chart live to track CGDV movements.

How to buy CGDV stock?

You can buy Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E shares at the current price of 42.03. Orders are usually placed near 42.03 or 42.33, while 3124 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow CGDV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CGDV stock?

Investing in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E involves considering the yearly range 30.94 - 42.31 and current price 42.03. Many compare 2.71% and 17.96% before placing orders at 42.03 or 42.33. Explore the CGDV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Share Class stock highest prices?

The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 42.31. Within 30.94 - 42.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E performance using the live chart.

What are Share Class stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Share Class (CGDV) over the year was 30.94. Comparing it with the current 42.03 and 30.94 - 42.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGDV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CGDV stock split?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.92, and 15.56% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
41.66 42.05
Yıllık aralık
30.94 42.31
Önceki kapanış
41.92
Açılış
41.77
Satış
42.03
Alış
42.33
Düşük
41.66
Yüksek
42.05
Hacim
3.124 K
Günlük değişim
0.26%
Aylık değişim
2.71%
6 aylık değişim
17.96%
Yıllık değişim
15.56%
