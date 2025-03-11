Divisas / CGDV
CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E
41.82 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CGDV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 42.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CGDV News
Rango diario
41.57 42.06
Rango anual
30.94 42.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.95
- Open
- 41.98
- Bid
- 41.82
- Ask
- 42.12
- Low
- 41.57
- High
- 42.06
- Volumen
- 4.239 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.37%
- Cambio anual
- 14.98%
