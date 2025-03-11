Currencies / CGDV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E
41.95 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CGDV exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.90 and at a high of 42.09.
Follow Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGDV News
- VYM Is A Great ETF, But CGDV Offers Staggering Returns With Slightly Higher Risk
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- CGDV: All You Need To Know About This Actively-Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- The Only Retirement Investing Strategy I Would Trust With My Future
- Undercovered Dozen: Precigen, ONEOK, Bitmine And More
- CGDV Is Beating The S&P 500 By 70%, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- FDL: The Portfolio Rebalance Is Hurting Performance; Consider Alternatives
- CGDV: Great Fund To Own For Income And Gains - BUY (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- SCHD: Wouldn't Call It Dead Money (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- DHS Is A Solid ETF, But Peers Offer Higher Returns With Modest Risk Factor
- CGDV: Buy For Value, Stay For Dividend Growth
- CGDV: Superb Actively Managed GARP Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- NUDV ETF: ESG Goals Met But Quality And Dividend Screens Fall Short (BATS:NUDV)
- CGDV: Simple Active Equity ETF With Strong And Consistent Performance Track Record
- Two ETFs For Value & Growth (Not Named SCHD)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Canadian Natural Resources, Armada Hoffler And More
- Risk Averse? A 3-Fund Portfolio For A Balance Of Income And Growth
- CGDV: Forget The Yield, This Active Dividend Value ETF Just Works (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- CI Global Asset Management Expands Mutual Fund Suite with Mandates Focused on Artificial Intelligence, Global Equities and Undervalued U.S. Companies
- CGDV ETF: An Elite Growth Fund But Not A Dividend Investment (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- CGDV: Proven To Be More Effective Than Peers
- CGDV: A Mix Of Value And Exuberance (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
Daily Range
41.90 42.09
Year Range
30.94 42.25
- Previous Close
- 41.98
- Open
- 42.06
- Bid
- 41.95
- Ask
- 42.25
- Low
- 41.90
- High
- 42.09
- Volume
- 2.970 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.74%
- Year Change
- 15.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev