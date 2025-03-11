QuotesSections
CGDV
CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E

41.95 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CGDV exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.90 and at a high of 42.09.

Follow Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
41.90 42.09
Year Range
30.94 42.25
Previous Close
41.98
Open
42.06
Bid
41.95
Ask
42.25
Low
41.90
High
42.09
Volume
2.970 K
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
2.52%
6 Months Change
17.74%
Year Change
15.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev