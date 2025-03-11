Valute / CGDV
CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E
42.10 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CGDV ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.86 e ad un massimo di 42.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.86 42.15
Intervallo Annuale
30.94 42.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.97
- Apertura
- 42.08
- Bid
- 42.10
- Ask
- 42.40
- Minimo
- 41.86
- Massimo
- 42.15
- Volume
- 2.858 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.75%
21 settembre, domenica