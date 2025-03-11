QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CGDV
CGDV: Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E

42.10 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CGDV ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.86 e ad un massimo di 42.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Capital Group Dividend Value E. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.86 42.15
Intervallo Annuale
30.94 42.25
Chiusura Precedente
41.97
Apertura
42.08
Bid
42.10
Ask
42.40
Minimo
41.86
Massimo
42.15
Volume
2.858 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
2.88%
Variazione Semestrale
18.16%
Variazione Annuale
15.75%
21 settembre, domenica