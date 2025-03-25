- Genel bakış
CGDG: Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe
CGDG fiyatı bugün 0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.66 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CGDG haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CGDG stock price today?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe stock is priced at 34.63 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 34.55, and trading volume reached 926. The live price chart of CGDG shows these updates.
Does Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe stock pay dividends?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe is currently valued at 34.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.62% and USD. View the chart live to track CGDG movements.
How to buy CGDG stock?
You can buy Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe shares at the current price of 34.63. Orders are usually placed near 34.63 or 34.93, while 926 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow CGDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGDG stock?
Investing in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe involves considering the yearly range 27.62 - 34.87 and current price 34.63. Many compare 2.85% and 12.11% before placing orders at 34.63 or 34.93. Explore the CGDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 34.87. Within 27.62 - 34.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGDG) over the year was 27.62. Comparing it with the current 34.63 and 27.62 - 34.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGDG stock split?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.55, and 12.62% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.55
- Açılış
- 34.44
- Satış
- 34.63
- Alış
- 34.93
- Düşük
- 34.40
- Yüksek
- 34.66
- Hacim
- 926
- Günlük değişim
- 0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.85%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.11%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.62%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8