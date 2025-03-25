- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CGDG: Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe
CGDG 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.51이고 고가는 34.66이었습니다.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGDG News
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- CGDG: Global Dividend ETF With Income Growth Potential (NYSEARCA:CGDG)
- CGDG ETF: A Global Dividend Grower With Active Edge And Smart Diversification
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
자주 묻는 질문
What is CGDG stock price today?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe stock is priced at 34.55 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 34.51, and trading volume reached 712. The live price chart of CGDG shows these updates.
Does Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe stock pay dividends?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe is currently valued at 34.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.36% and USD. View the chart live to track CGDG movements.
How to buy CGDG stock?
You can buy Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe shares at the current price of 34.55. Orders are usually placed near 34.55 or 34.85, while 712 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow CGDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGDG stock?
Investing in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe involves considering the yearly range 27.62 - 34.87 and current price 34.55. Many compare 2.61% and 11.85% before placing orders at 34.55 or 34.85. Explore the CGDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 34.87. Within 27.62 - 34.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGDG) over the year was 27.62. Comparing it with the current 34.55 and 27.62 - 34.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGDG stock split?
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Capital Group Dividend Growe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.51, and 12.36% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.51
- 시가
- 34.66
- Bid
- 34.55
- Ask
- 34.85
- 저가
- 34.51
- 고가
- 34.66
- 볼륨
- 712
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 2.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.85%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.36%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4