CFR-PB: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a
CFR-PB fiyatı bugün -0.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CFR-PB stock price today?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 18.04 today. It trades within -0.39%, yesterday's close was 18.11, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CFR-PB shows these updates.
Does Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 18.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CFR-PB movements.
How to buy CFR-PB stock?
You can buy Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 18.04. Orders are usually placed near 18.04 or 18.34, while 14 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow CFR-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFR-PB stock?
Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 16.85 - 19.10 and current price 18.04. Many compare -0.06% and 1.29% before placing orders at 18.04 or 18.34. Explore the CFR-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are CULLEN stock highest prices?
The highest price of CULLEN in the past year was 19.10. Within 16.85 - 19.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are CULLEN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CULLEN (CFR-PB) over the year was 16.85. Comparing it with the current 18.04 and 16.85 - 19.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFR-PB stock split?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.11, and 1.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.11
- Açılış
- 18.16
- Satış
- 18.04
- Alış
- 18.34
- Düşük
- 18.01
- Yüksek
- 18.16
- Hacim
- 14
- Günlük değişim
- -0.39%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.29%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4