CFR-PB: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a

18.04 USD 0.07 (0.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CFR-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.01이고 고가는 18.16이었습니다.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CFR-PB stock price today?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 18.04 today. It trades within -0.39%, yesterday's close was 18.11, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CFR-PB shows these updates.

Does Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 18.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CFR-PB movements.

How to buy CFR-PB stock?

You can buy Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 18.04. Orders are usually placed near 18.04 or 18.34, while 14 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow CFR-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CFR-PB stock?

Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 16.85 - 19.10 and current price 18.04. Many compare -0.06% and 1.29% before placing orders at 18.04 or 18.34. Explore the CFR-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are CULLEN stock highest prices?

The highest price of CULLEN in the past year was 19.10. Within 16.85 - 19.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.

What are CULLEN stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CULLEN (CFR-PB) over the year was 16.85. Comparing it with the current 18.04 and 16.85 - 19.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CFR-PB stock split?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.11, and 1.29% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
18.01 18.16
년간 변동
16.85 19.10
이전 종가
18.11
시가
18.16
Bid
18.04
Ask
18.34
저가
18.01
고가
18.16
볼륨
14
일일 변동
-0.39%
월 변동
-0.06%
6개월 변동
1.29%
년간 변동율
1.29%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4