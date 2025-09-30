- 개요
CFR-PB: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a
CFR-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.01이고 고가는 18.16이었습니다.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CFR-PB stock price today?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 18.04 today. It trades within -0.39%, yesterday's close was 18.11, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CFR-PB shows these updates.
Does Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 18.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CFR-PB movements.
How to buy CFR-PB stock?
You can buy Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 18.04. Orders are usually placed near 18.04 or 18.34, while 14 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow CFR-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFR-PB stock?
Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 16.85 - 19.10 and current price 18.04. Many compare -0.06% and 1.29% before placing orders at 18.04 or 18.34. Explore the CFR-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are CULLEN stock highest prices?
The highest price of CULLEN in the past year was 19.10. Within 16.85 - 19.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are CULLEN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CULLEN (CFR-PB) over the year was 16.85. Comparing it with the current 18.04 and 16.85 - 19.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFR-PB stock split?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.11, and 1.29% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 18.11
- 시가
- 18.16
- Bid
- 18.04
- Ask
- 18.34
- 저가
- 18.01
- 고가
- 18.16
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- -0.39%
- 월 변동
- -0.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.29%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4