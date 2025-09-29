- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CFR-PB: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a
CFR-PB exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.01 and at a high of 18.16.
Follow Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CFR-PB stock price today?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 18.04 today. It trades within -0.39%, yesterday's close was 18.11, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of CFR-PB shows these updates.
Does Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 18.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CFR-PB movements.
How to buy CFR-PB stock?
You can buy Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 18.04. Orders are usually placed near 18.04 or 18.34, while 14 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow CFR-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFR-PB stock?
Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 16.85 - 19.10 and current price 18.04. Many compare -0.06% and 1.29% before placing orders at 18.04 or 18.34. Explore the CFR-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are CULLEN stock highest prices?
The highest price of CULLEN in the past year was 19.10. Within 16.85 - 19.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are CULLEN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CULLEN (CFR-PB) over the year was 16.85. Comparing it with the current 18.04 and 16.85 - 19.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFR-PB stock split?
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.11, and 1.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.11
- Open
- 18.16
- Bid
- 18.04
- Ask
- 18.34
- Low
- 18.01
- High
- 18.16
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- -0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.29%
- Year Change
- 1.29%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev