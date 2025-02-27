KotasyonBölümler
BZQ: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped

8.99 USD 0.05 (0.56%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BZQ fiyatı bugün 0.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BZQ stock price today?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock is priced at 8.99 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 8.94, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BZQ shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped is currently valued at 8.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.88% and USD. View the chart live to track BZQ movements.

How to buy BZQ stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped shares at the current price of 8.99. Orders are usually placed near 8.99 or 9.29, while 2 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow BZQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BZQ stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped involves considering the yearly range 8.83 - 19.72 and current price 8.99. Many compare -14.14% and -36.33% before placing orders at 8.99 or 9.29. Explore the BZQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the past year was 19.72. Within 8.83 - 19.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (BZQ) over the year was 8.83. Comparing it with the current 8.99 and 8.83 - 19.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BZQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BZQ stock split?

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.94, and -28.88% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
8.99 9.02
Yıllık aralık
8.83 19.72
Önceki kapanış
8.94
Açılış
9.02
Satış
8.99
Alış
9.29
Düşük
8.99
Yüksek
9.02
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
0.56%
Aylık değişim
-14.14%
6 aylık değişim
-36.33%
Yıllık değişim
-28.88%
