- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BZQ: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped
BZQ 환율이 오늘 -1.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.83이고 고가는 8.96이었습니다.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BZQ News
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Brazil’s Realignment: From Economic Stagnation To Strategic Relevance
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2025
- Assessing Rate Cut Potential For Brazil And Mexico
- Inflation Week On Wall Street Comes As Tariff Risk Re-Emerges
- Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall
- Letters From America: Trump’s Tariff Saga Continues
- Letter Day Brings Back The Spirit Of Liberation Day
- Brazil: A Rare Bright Spot In A Turbulent Global Market
- Brazilian Equities: A Market In Transition
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Brazil scales back on financial transaction tax, hikes taxes on online betting
- Market Reaction To Liberation Day - This Is Just The Beginning
- Global Employment Falls, Developed World Job Losses Highest Since July 2020
- Tariff Tremors: The Global Impact Of U.S. Trade Policies
자주 묻는 질문
What is BZQ stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock is priced at 8.94 today. It trades within -1.87%, yesterday's close was 9.11, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BZQ shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped is currently valued at 8.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BZQ movements.
How to buy BZQ stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped shares at the current price of 8.94. Orders are usually placed near 8.94 or 9.24, while 8 and 1.25% show market activity. Follow BZQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BZQ stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped involves considering the yearly range 8.83 - 19.72 and current price 8.94. Many compare -14.61% and -36.69% before placing orders at 8.94 or 9.24. Explore the BZQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the past year was 19.72. Within 8.83 - 19.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (BZQ) over the year was 8.83. Comparing it with the current 8.94 and 8.83 - 19.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BZQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BZQ stock split?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.11, and -29.27% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 9.11
- 시가
- 8.83
- Bid
- 8.94
- Ask
- 9.24
- 저가
- 8.83
- 고가
- 8.96
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -1.87%
- 월 변동
- -14.61%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.27%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4