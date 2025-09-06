KotasyonBölümler
BUL: Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

52.79 USD 0.46 (0.86%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BUL fiyatı bugün -0.86% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.93 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

BUL haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BUL stock price today?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock is priced at 52.79 today. It trades within -0.86%, yesterday's close was 53.25, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BUL shows these updates.

Does Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF is currently valued at 52.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BUL movements.

How to buy BUL stock?

You can buy Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF shares at the current price of 52.79. Orders are usually placed near 52.79 or 53.09, while 21 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow BUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUL stock?

Investing in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.67 - 54.07 and current price 52.79. Many compare 0.42% and 22.65% before placing orders at 52.79 or 53.09. Explore the BUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the past year was 54.07. Within 37.67 - 54.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) over the year was 37.67. Comparing it with the current 52.79 and 37.67 - 54.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUL stock split?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.25, and 15.24% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
52.44 52.93
Yıllık aralık
37.67 54.07
Önceki kapanış
53.25
Açılış
52.93
Satış
52.79
Alış
53.09
Düşük
52.44
Yüksek
52.93
Hacim
21
Günlük değişim
-0.86%
Aylık değişim
0.42%
6 aylık değişim
22.65%
Yıllık değişim
15.24%
