BUL: Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

53.25 USD 0.12 (0.22%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BUL 환율이 오늘 -0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.08이고 고가는 53.79이었습니다.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BUL stock price today?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock is priced at 53.25 today. It trades within -0.22%, yesterday's close was 53.37, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BUL shows these updates.

Does Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF is currently valued at 53.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BUL movements.

How to buy BUL stock?

You can buy Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF shares at the current price of 53.25. Orders are usually placed near 53.25 or 53.55, while 22 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow BUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUL stock?

Investing in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.67 - 54.07 and current price 53.25. Many compare 1.29% and 23.72% before placing orders at 53.25 or 53.55. Explore the BUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the past year was 54.07. Within 37.67 - 54.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) over the year was 37.67. Comparing it with the current 53.25 and 37.67 - 54.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUL stock split?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.37, and 16.24% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
53.08 53.79
년간 변동
37.67 54.07
이전 종가
53.37
시가
53.79
Bid
53.25
Ask
53.55
저가
53.08
고가
53.79
볼륨
22
일일 변동
-0.22%
월 변동
1.29%
6개월 변동
23.72%
년간 변동율
16.24%
