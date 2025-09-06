- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BUL: Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF
BUL exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.44 and at a high of 52.93.
Follow Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUL News
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BUL stock price today?
Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock is priced at 52.79 today. It trades within -0.86%, yesterday's close was 53.25, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BUL shows these updates.
Does Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF is currently valued at 52.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BUL movements.
How to buy BUL stock?
You can buy Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF shares at the current price of 52.79. Orders are usually placed near 52.79 or 53.09, while 21 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow BUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUL stock?
Investing in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.67 - 54.07 and current price 52.79. Many compare 0.42% and 22.65% before placing orders at 52.79 or 53.09. Explore the BUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the past year was 54.07. Within 37.67 - 54.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) over the year was 37.67. Comparing it with the current 52.79 and 37.67 - 54.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUL stock split?
Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.25, and 15.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.25
- Open
- 52.93
- Bid
- 52.79
- Ask
- 53.09
- Low
- 52.44
- High
- 52.93
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.65%
- Year Change
- 15.24%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8