BUL: Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

52.79 USD 0.46 (0.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUL exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.44 and at a high of 52.93.

Follow Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUL stock price today?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock is priced at 52.79 today. It trades within -0.86%, yesterday's close was 53.25, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BUL shows these updates.

Does Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF is currently valued at 52.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BUL movements.

How to buy BUL stock?

You can buy Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF shares at the current price of 52.79. Orders are usually placed near 52.79 or 53.09, while 21 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow BUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUL stock?

Investing in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.67 - 54.07 and current price 52.79. Many compare 0.42% and 22.65% before placing orders at 52.79 or 53.09. Explore the BUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the past year was 54.07. Within 37.67 - 54.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) over the year was 37.67. Comparing it with the current 52.79 and 37.67 - 54.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUL stock split?

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.25, and 15.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.44 52.93
Year Range
37.67 54.07
Previous Close
53.25
Open
52.93
Bid
52.79
Ask
53.09
Low
52.44
High
52.93
Volume
21
Daily Change
-0.86%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
22.65%
Year Change
15.24%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8