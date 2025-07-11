- Genel bakış
BUG: Global X Cybersecurity ETF
BUG fiyatı bugün -1.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BUG haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BUG stock price today?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 35.19 today. It trades within -1.18%, yesterday's close was 35.61, and trading volume reached 433. The live price chart of BUG shows these updates.
Does Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 35.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BUG movements.
How to buy BUG stock?
You can buy Global X Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 35.19. Orders are usually placed near 35.19 or 35.49, while 433 and -1.26% show market activity. Follow BUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUG stock?
Investing in Global X Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.07 - 37.55 and current price 35.19. Many compare 4.45% and 9.12% before placing orders at 35.19 or 35.49. Explore the BUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 37.55. Within 29.07 - 37.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) over the year was 29.07. Comparing it with the current 35.19 and 29.07 - 37.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUG stock split?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.61, and 13.77% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.61
- Açılış
- 35.64
- Satış
- 35.19
- Alış
- 35.49
- Düşük
- 34.90
- Yüksek
- 35.64
- Hacim
- 433
- Günlük değişim
- -1.18%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.45%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.77%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8