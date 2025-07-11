KotasyonBölümler
BUG: Global X Cybersecurity ETF

35.19 USD 0.42 (1.18%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BUG fiyatı bugün -1.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.64 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BUG stock price today?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 35.19 today. It trades within -1.18%, yesterday's close was 35.61, and trading volume reached 433. The live price chart of BUG shows these updates.

Does Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 35.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BUG movements.

How to buy BUG stock?

You can buy Global X Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 35.19. Orders are usually placed near 35.19 or 35.49, while 433 and -1.26% show market activity. Follow BUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUG stock?

Investing in Global X Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.07 - 37.55 and current price 35.19. Many compare 4.45% and 9.12% before placing orders at 35.19 or 35.49. Explore the BUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 37.55. Within 29.07 - 37.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) over the year was 29.07. Comparing it with the current 35.19 and 29.07 - 37.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUG stock split?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.61, and 13.77% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
34.90 35.64
Yıllık aralık
29.07 37.55
Önceki kapanış
35.61
Açılış
35.64
Satış
35.19
Alış
35.49
Düşük
34.90
Yüksek
35.64
Hacim
433
Günlük değişim
-1.18%
Aylık değişim
4.45%
6 aylık değişim
9.12%
Yıllık değişim
13.77%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8