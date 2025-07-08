- 개요
BUG: Global X Cybersecurity ETF
BUG 환율이 오늘 0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.44이고 고가는 35.73이었습니다.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUG News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BUG stock price today?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 35.61 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 35.38, and trading volume reached 299. The live price chart of BUG shows these updates.
Does Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 35.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.13% and USD. View the chart live to track BUG movements.
How to buy BUG stock?
You can buy Global X Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 35.61. Orders are usually placed near 35.61 or 35.91, while 299 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow BUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUG stock?
Investing in Global X Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.07 - 37.55 and current price 35.61. Many compare 5.70% and 10.42% before placing orders at 35.61 or 35.91. Explore the BUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 37.55. Within 29.07 - 37.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) over the year was 29.07. Comparing it with the current 35.61 and 29.07 - 37.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUG stock split?
Global X Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.38, and 15.13% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.38
- 시가
- 35.72
- Bid
- 35.61
- Ask
- 35.91
- 저가
- 35.44
- 고가
- 35.73
- 볼륨
- 299
- 일일 변동
- 0.65%
- 월 변동
- 5.70%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.13%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4