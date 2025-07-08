시세섹션
통화 / BUG
BUG: Global X Cybersecurity ETF

35.61 USD 0.23 (0.65%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BUG 환율이 오늘 0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.44이고 고가는 35.73이었습니다.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BUG stock price today?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 35.61 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 35.38, and trading volume reached 299. The live price chart of BUG shows these updates.

Does Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 35.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.13% and USD. View the chart live to track BUG movements.

How to buy BUG stock?

You can buy Global X Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 35.61. Orders are usually placed near 35.61 or 35.91, while 299 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow BUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUG stock?

Investing in Global X Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.07 - 37.55 and current price 35.61. Many compare 5.70% and 10.42% before placing orders at 35.61 or 35.91. Explore the BUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 37.55. Within 29.07 - 37.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) over the year was 29.07. Comparing it with the current 35.61 and 29.07 - 37.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUG stock split?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.38, and 15.13% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
35.44 35.73
년간 변동
29.07 37.55
이전 종가
35.38
시가
35.72
Bid
35.61
Ask
35.91
저가
35.44
고가
35.73
볼륨
299
일일 변동
0.65%
월 변동
5.70%
6개월 변동
10.42%
년간 변동율
15.13%
