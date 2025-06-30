货币 / BUG
BUG: Global X Cybersecurity ETF
34.22 USD 0.07 (0.20%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BUG汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点33.90和高点34.57进行交易。
关注Global X Cybersecurity ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUG新闻
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Why Zscaler Stock (ZS) Bulls Aren’t Waiting for Lower Multiples - TipRanks.com
- BUG: The Timing May Not Be Right For New Money But Hold What You Have (NASDAQ:BUG)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- CIBR ETF: Growth Prospects, Sector Tailwinds Make It A Long-term Bet (NASDAQ:CIBR)
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- VeriSign Stock Falls After Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Holdings - VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Check Point Software: EPS Growth Acceleration Expected, One Of The Best Charts You'll Find
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
日范围
33.90 34.57
年范围
29.07 37.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.15
- 开盘价
- 34.20
- 卖价
- 34.22
- 买价
- 34.52
- 最低价
- 33.90
- 最高价
- 34.57
- 交易量
- 478
- 日变化
- 0.20%
- 月变化
- 1.57%
- 6个月变化
- 6.11%
- 年变化
- 10.64%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B