Dövizler / BSY
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
52.82 USD 0.13 (0.25%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BSY fiyatı bugün -0.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
52.54 53.28
Yıllık aralık
36.51 59.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 52.95
- Açılış
- 53.22
- Satış
- 52.82
- Alış
- 53.12
- Düşük
- 52.54
- Yüksek
- 53.28
- Hacim
- 2.172 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.25%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 34.23%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.51%
21 Eylül, Pazar