BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B

52.82 USD 0.13 (0.25%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BSY fiyatı bugün -0.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.28 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
52.54 53.28
Yıllık aralık
36.51 59.25
Önceki kapanış
52.95
Açılış
53.22
Satış
52.82
Alış
53.12
Düşük
52.54
Yüksek
53.28
Hacim
2.172 K
Günlük değişim
-0.25%
Aylık değişim
-4.05%
6 aylık değişim
34.23%
Yıllık değişim
4.51%
21 Eylül, Pazar