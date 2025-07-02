Divisas / BSY
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
52.74 USD 0.52 (1.00%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BSY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
52.32 53.50
Rango anual
36.51 59.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.22
- Open
- 52.42
- Bid
- 52.74
- Ask
- 53.04
- Low
- 52.32
- High
- 53.50
- Volumen
- 2.469 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 34.03%
- Cambio anual
- 4.35%
