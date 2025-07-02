CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BSY
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B

52.74 USD 0.52 (1.00%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BSY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.50.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de BSY en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
52.32 53.50
Rango anual
36.51 59.25
Cierres anteriores
52.22
Open
52.42
Bid
52.74
Ask
53.04
Low
52.32
High
53.50
Volumen
2.469 K
Cambio diario
1.00%
Cambio mensual
-4.20%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.03%
Cambio anual
4.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B