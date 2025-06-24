Currencies / BSY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
52.26 USD 0.40 (0.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSY exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.10 and at a high of 52.56.
Follow Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSY News
- Bentley Systems declares $0.07 quarterly dividend
- Bentley Systems Stock: Engineering Software Leader, Stretched Valuation (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Samsara Stock: A Cautious Buy Helping Companies Escape Inefficiency (NYSE:IOT)
- Unity Stock on Fire, Surges 64% in 3 Months: Still Time to Buy?
- Bentley Systems Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Rosenblatt downgrades Bentley Systems stock to Neutral on valuation
- Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bentley Systems Q2 2025 slides: Subscription revenue up 11%, maintains double-digit ARR growth
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bentley earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings
- Bentley Systems to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Analysts Estimate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 58.65 USD
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 57.99 USD
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Bentley Systems stock price target raised to $59 from $56 at KeyBanc
- Bentley Systems: Expanding E365 In Enterprise Customers; ‘Hold’ (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 54.03 USD
- Bentley Systems, Enactus Launch 2025 iTwin4Good Challenge Amid Global Infrastructure Workforce Shortage
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 52.08 USD
Daily Range
52.10 52.56
Year Range
36.51 59.25
- Previous Close
- 52.66
- Open
- 52.52
- Bid
- 52.26
- Ask
- 52.56
- Low
- 52.10
- High
- 52.56
- Volume
- 969
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -5.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.81%
- Year Change
- 3.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%