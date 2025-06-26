QuotazioniSezioni
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B

52.82 USD 0.13 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSY ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.54 e ad un massimo di 53.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.54 53.28
Intervallo Annuale
36.51 59.25
Chiusura Precedente
52.95
Apertura
53.22
Bid
52.82
Ask
53.12
Minimo
52.54
Massimo
53.28
Volume
2.172 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.25%
Variazione Mensile
-4.05%
Variazione Semestrale
34.23%
Variazione Annuale
4.51%
