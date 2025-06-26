Valute / BSY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
52.82 USD 0.13 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BSY ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.54 e ad un massimo di 53.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSY News
- Bentley Systems dichiara dividendo trimestrale di $0,07
- Bentley Systems declares $0.07 quarterly dividend
- Bentley Systems Stock: Engineering Software Leader, Stretched Valuation (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Samsara Stock: A Cautious Buy Helping Companies Escape Inefficiency (NYSE:IOT)
- Unity Stock on Fire, Surges 64% in 3 Months: Still Time to Buy?
- Bentley Systems Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Rosenblatt downgrades Bentley Systems stock to Neutral on valuation
- Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bentley Systems Q2 2025 slides: Subscription revenue up 11%, maintains double-digit ARR growth
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bentley earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings
- Bentley Systems to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Analysts Estimate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 58.65 USD
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 57.99 USD
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Bentley Systems stock price target raised to $59 from $56 at KeyBanc
- Bentley Systems: Expanding E365 In Enterprise Customers; ‘Hold’ (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 54.03 USD
- Bentley Systems, Enactus Launch 2025 iTwin4Good Challenge Amid Global Infrastructure Workforce Shortage
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.54 53.28
Intervallo Annuale
36.51 59.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.95
- Apertura
- 53.22
- Bid
- 52.82
- Ask
- 53.12
- Minimo
- 52.54
- Massimo
- 53.28
- Volume
- 2.172 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.51%
20 settembre, sabato