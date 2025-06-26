Devises / BSY
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
52.82 USD 0.13 (0.25%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BSY a changé de -0.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.54 et à un maximum de 53.28.
Suivez la dynamique Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
52.54 53.28
Range Annuel
36.51 59.25
- Clôture Précédente
- 52.95
- Ouverture
- 53.22
- Bid
- 52.82
- Ask
- 53.12
- Plus Bas
- 52.54
- Plus Haut
- 53.28
- Volume
- 2.172 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.25%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.23%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.51%
