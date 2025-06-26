Moedas / BSY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BSY: Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B
53.25 USD 0.51 (0.97%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BSY para hoje mudou para 0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.00 e o mais alto foi 53.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bentley Systems Incorporated - Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSY Notícias
- Bentley Systems declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,07
- Bentley Systems declares $0.07 quarterly dividend
- Bentley Systems Stock: Engineering Software Leader, Stretched Valuation (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Samsara Stock: A Cautious Buy Helping Companies Escape Inefficiency (NYSE:IOT)
- Unity Stock on Fire, Surges 64% in 3 Months: Still Time to Buy?
- Bentley Systems Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Rosenblatt downgrades Bentley Systems stock to Neutral on valuation
- Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bentley Systems Q2 2025 slides: Subscription revenue up 11%, maintains double-digit ARR growth
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bentley earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings
- Bentley Systems to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Analysts Estimate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 58.65 USD
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 57.99 USD
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Bentley Systems stock price target raised to $59 from $56 at KeyBanc
- Bentley Systems: Expanding E365 In Enterprise Customers; ‘Hold’ (NASDAQ:BSY)
- Bentley Systems stock hits 52-week high at 54.03 USD
- Bentley Systems, Enactus Launch 2025 iTwin4Good Challenge Amid Global Infrastructure Workforce Shortage
Faixa diária
53.00 53.43
Faixa anual
36.51 59.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.74
- Open
- 53.18
- Bid
- 53.25
- Ask
- 53.55
- Low
- 53.00
- High
- 53.43
- Volume
- 42
- Mudança diária
- 0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.32%
- Mudança anual
- 5.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh