- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BRKRP: BRUKER CORP
BRKRP fiyatı bugün -0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 256.3474 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 263.9750 aralığında işlem gördü.
BRUKER CORP hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BRKRP stock price today?
BRUKER CORP stock is priced at 262.4000 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 262.5400, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of BRKRP shows these updates.
Does BRUKER CORP stock pay dividends?
BRUKER CORP is currently valued at 262.4000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.71% and USD. View the chart live to track BRKRP movements.
How to buy BRKRP stock?
You can buy BRUKER CORP shares at the current price of 262.4000. Orders are usually placed near 262.4000 or 262.4030, while 113 and 1.17% show market activity. Follow BRKRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRKRP stock?
Investing in BRUKER CORP involves considering the yearly range 256.3474 - 280.5300 and current price 262.4000. Many compare 1.71% and 1.71% before placing orders at 262.4000 or 262.4030. Explore the BRKRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are BRUKER CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRUKER CORP in the past year was 280.5300. Within 256.3474 - 280.5300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 262.5400 helps spot resistance levels. Track BRUKER CORP performance using the live chart.
What are BRUKER CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRUKER CORP (BRKRP) over the year was 256.3474. Comparing it with the current 262.4000 and 256.3474 - 280.5300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRKRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRKRP stock split?
BRUKER CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 262.5400, and 1.71% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 262.5400
- Açılış
- 259.3700
- Satış
- 262.4000
- Alış
- 262.4030
- Düşük
- 256.3474
- Yüksek
- 263.9750
- Hacim
- 113
- Günlük değişim
- -0.05%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.71%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.71%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.71%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4