BRKRP: BRUKER CORP
BRKRP exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 256.3474 and at a high of 263.9750.
Follow BRUKER CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRKRP stock price today?
BRUKER CORP stock is priced at 261.1200 today. It trades within -0.54%, yesterday's close was 262.5400, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of BRKRP shows these updates.
Does BRUKER CORP stock pay dividends?
BRUKER CORP is currently valued at 261.1200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track BRKRP movements.
How to buy BRKRP stock?
You can buy BRUKER CORP shares at the current price of 261.1200. Orders are usually placed near 261.1200 or 261.1230, while 77 and 0.67% show market activity. Follow BRKRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRKRP stock?
Investing in BRUKER CORP involves considering the yearly range 256.3474 - 280.5300 and current price 261.1200. Many compare 1.21% and 1.21% before placing orders at 261.1200 or 261.1230. Explore the BRKRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are BRUKER CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRUKER CORP in the past year was 280.5300. Within 256.3474 - 280.5300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 262.5400 helps spot resistance levels. Track BRUKER CORP performance using the live chart.
What are BRUKER CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRUKER CORP (BRKRP) over the year was 256.3474. Comparing it with the current 261.1200 and 256.3474 - 280.5300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRKRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRKRP stock split?
BRUKER CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 262.5400, and 1.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 262.5400
- Open
- 259.3700
- Bid
- 261.1200
- Ask
- 261.1230
- Low
- 256.3474
- High
- 263.9750
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.21%
- Year Change
- 1.21%
