KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BNDW
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BNDW: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

69.66 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BNDW fiyatı bugün -0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 69.77 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNDW haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BNDW stock price today?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock is priced at 69.66 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 69.67, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of BNDW shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF is currently valued at 69.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.51% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDW movements.

How to buy BNDW stock?

You can buy Vanguard Total World Bond ETF shares at the current price of 69.66. Orders are usually placed near 69.66 or 69.96, while 151 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow BNDW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BNDW stock?

Investing in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.37 - 70.77 and current price 69.66. Many compare 1.10% and 1.38% before placing orders at 69.66 or 69.96. Explore the BNDW price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 70.77. Within 67.37 - 70.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total World Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (BNDW) over the year was 67.37. Comparing it with the current 69.66 and 67.37 - 70.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BNDW stock split?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.67, and -1.51% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
69.65 69.77
Yıllık aralık
67.37 70.77
Önceki kapanış
69.67
Açılış
69.70
Satış
69.66
Alış
69.96
Düşük
69.65
Yüksek
69.77
Hacim
151
Günlük değişim
-0.01%
Aylık değişim
1.10%
6 aylık değişim
1.38%
Yıllık değişim
-1.51%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8