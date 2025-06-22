- Overview
BNDW: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
BNDW exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.65 and at a high of 69.77.
Follow Vanguard Total World Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNDW stock price today?
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock is priced at 69.66 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 69.67, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of BNDW shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF is currently valued at 69.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.51% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDW movements.
How to buy BNDW stock?
You can buy Vanguard Total World Bond ETF shares at the current price of 69.66. Orders are usually placed near 69.66 or 69.96, while 151 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow BNDW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDW stock?
Investing in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.37 - 70.77 and current price 69.66. Many compare 1.10% and 1.38% before placing orders at 69.66 or 69.96. Explore the BNDW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 70.77. Within 67.37 - 70.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total World Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BNDW) over the year was 67.37. Comparing it with the current 69.66 and 67.37 - 70.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDW stock split?
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.67, and -1.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.67
- Open
- 69.70
- Bid
- 69.66
- Ask
- 69.96
- Low
- 69.65
- High
- 69.77
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.38%
- Year Change
- -1.51%
