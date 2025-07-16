- Genel bakış
BMAY: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May
BMAY fiyatı bugün -0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMAY haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BMAY stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 43.77 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 43.78, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of BMAY shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 43.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.52% and USD. View the chart live to track BMAY movements.
How to buy BMAY stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 43.77. Orders are usually placed near 43.77 or 44.07, while 4 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow BMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMAY stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 35.86 - 43.83 and current price 43.77. Many compare 1.48% and 10.39% before placing orders at 43.77 or 44.07. Explore the BMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 43.83. Within 35.86 - 43.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (BMAY) over the year was 35.86. Comparing it with the current 43.77 and 35.86 - 43.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMAY stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.78, and 11.52% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 43.78
- Açılış
- 43.76
- Satış
- 43.77
- Alış
- 44.07
- Düşük
- 43.76
- Yüksek
- 43.78
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- -0.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.48%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.52%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8