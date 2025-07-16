QuotesSections
BMAY: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May

43.77 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BMAY exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.76 and at a high of 43.78.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BMAY stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 43.77 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 43.78, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of BMAY shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 43.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.52% and USD. View the chart live to track BMAY movements.

How to buy BMAY stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 43.77. Orders are usually placed near 43.77 or 44.07, while 4 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow BMAY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BMAY stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 35.86 - 43.83 and current price 43.77. Many compare 1.48% and 10.39% before placing orders at 43.77 or 44.07. Explore the BMAY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 43.83. Within 35.86 - 43.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (BMAY) over the year was 35.86. Comparing it with the current 43.77 and 35.86 - 43.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMAY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BMAY stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.78, and 11.52% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.76 43.78
Year Range
35.86 43.83
Previous Close
43.78
Open
43.76
Bid
43.77
Ask
44.07
Low
43.76
High
43.78
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
1.48%
6 Months Change
10.39%
Year Change
11.52%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8