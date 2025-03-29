What is BLV stock price today? Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 70.86 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 71.01, and trading volume reached 1013. The live price chart of BLV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 70.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.11% and USD. View the chart live to track BLV movements.

How to buy BLV stock? You can buy Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 70.86. Orders are usually placed near 70.86 or 71.16, while 1013 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow BLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLV stock? Investing in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.71 - 75.77 and current price 70.86. Many compare 3.87% and 0.57% before placing orders at 70.86 or 71.16. Explore the BLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 75.77. Within 65.71 - 75.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ETF Shares (BLV) over the year was 65.71. Comparing it with the current 70.86 and 65.71 - 75.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLV moves on the chart live for more details.