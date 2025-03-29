What is BLV stock price today? Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 71.01 today. It trades within 0.64%, yesterday's close was 70.56, and trading volume reached 641. The live price chart of BLV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 71.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.91% and USD. View the chart live to track BLV movements.

How to buy BLV stock? You can buy Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 71.01. Orders are usually placed near 71.01 or 71.31, while 641 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow BLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLV stock? Investing in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.71 - 75.77 and current price 71.01. Many compare 4.09% and 0.78% before placing orders at 71.01 or 71.31. Explore the BLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 75.77. Within 65.71 - 75.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ETF Shares (BLV) over the year was 65.71. Comparing it with the current 71.01 and 65.71 - 75.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLV moves on the chart live for more details.