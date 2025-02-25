- Genel bakış
BIV: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
BIV fiyatı bugün -0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 78.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 78.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BIV stock price today?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 78.09 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 78.10, and trading volume reached 1926. The live price chart of BIV shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.31% and USD. View the chart live to track BIV movements.
How to buy BIV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 78.09. Orders are usually placed near 78.09 or 78.39, while 1926 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow BIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.72 - 78.79 and current price 78.09. Many compare 1.09% and 2.16% before placing orders at 78.09 or 78.39. Explore the BIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 78.79. Within 73.72 - 78.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BIV) over the year was 73.72. Comparing it with the current 78.09 and 73.72 - 78.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIV stock split?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.10, and -0.31% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 78.10
- Açılış
- 78.18
- Satış
- 78.09
- Alış
- 78.39
- Düşük
- 78.07
- Yüksek
- 78.28
- Hacim
- 1.926 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.01%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.31%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8