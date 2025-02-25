What is BIV stock price today? Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 78.10 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 77.94, and trading volume reached 1274. The live price chart of BIV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.29% and USD. View the chart live to track BIV movements.

How to buy BIV stock? You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 78.10. Orders are usually placed near 78.10 or 78.40, while 1274 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow BIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BIV stock? Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.72 - 78.79 and current price 78.10. Many compare 1.10% and 2.17% before placing orders at 78.10 or 78.40. Explore the BIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 78.79. Within 73.72 - 78.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ETF Shares (BIV) over the year was 73.72. Comparing it with the current 78.10 and 73.72 - 78.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIV moves on the chart live for more details.