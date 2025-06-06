KotasyonBölümler
BITQ: Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

25.13 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BITQ fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.24 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BITQ stock price today?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock is priced at 25.13 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.11, and trading volume reached 250. The live price chart of BITQ shows these updates.

Does Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock pay dividends?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF is currently valued at 25.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 92.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BITQ movements.

How to buy BITQ stock?

You can buy Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF shares at the current price of 25.13. Orders are usually placed near 25.13 or 25.43, while 250 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow BITQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITQ stock?

Investing in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.50 - 25.85 and current price 25.13. Many compare 25.65% and 105.81% before placing orders at 25.13 or 25.43. Explore the BITQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the past year was 25.85. Within 10.50 - 25.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) over the year was 10.50. Comparing it with the current 25.13 and 10.50 - 25.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITQ stock split?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.11, and 92.42% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
24.81 25.24
Yıllık aralık
10.50 25.85
Önceki kapanış
25.11
Açılış
25.05
Satış
25.13
Alış
25.43
Düşük
24.81
Yüksek
25.24
Hacim
250
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
25.65%
6 aylık değişim
105.81%
Yıllık değişim
92.42%
