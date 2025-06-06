시세섹션
BITQ: Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

25.11 USD 1.54 (6.53%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BITQ 환율이 오늘 6.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.92이고 고가는 25.14이었습니다.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BITQ stock price today?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock is priced at 25.11 today. It trades within 6.53%, yesterday's close was 23.57, and trading volume reached 230. The live price chart of BITQ shows these updates.

Does Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock pay dividends?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF is currently valued at 25.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 92.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BITQ movements.

How to buy BITQ stock?

You can buy Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF shares at the current price of 25.11. Orders are usually placed near 25.11 or 25.41, while 230 and 4.97% show market activity. Follow BITQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITQ stock?

Investing in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.50 - 25.85 and current price 25.11. Many compare 25.55% and 105.65% before placing orders at 25.11 or 25.41. Explore the BITQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the past year was 25.85. Within 10.50 - 25.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) over the year was 10.50. Comparing it with the current 25.11 and 10.50 - 25.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITQ stock split?

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.57, and 92.27% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.92 25.14
년간 변동
10.50 25.85
이전 종가
23.57
시가
23.92
Bid
25.11
Ask
25.41
저가
23.92
고가
25.14
볼륨
230
일일 변동
6.53%
월 변동
25.55%
6개월 변동
105.65%
년간 변동율
92.27%
