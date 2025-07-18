KotasyonBölümler
BILS: SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

99.52 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BILS fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 99.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 99.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BILS stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 99.52 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 99.50, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of BILS shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 99.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BILS movements.

How to buy BILS stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 99.52. Orders are usually placed near 99.52 or 99.82, while 603 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow BILS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BILS stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 98.99 - 99.53 and current price 99.52. Many compare 0.34% and 0.38% before placing orders at 99.52 or 99.82. Explore the BILS price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 99.53. Within 98.99 - 99.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) over the year was 98.99. Comparing it with the current 99.52 and 98.99 - 99.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BILS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BILS stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.50, and 0.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
99.51 99.52
Yıllık aralık
98.99 99.53
Önceki kapanış
99.50
Açılış
99.51
Satış
99.52
Alış
99.82
Düşük
99.51
Yüksek
99.52
Hacim
603
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
0.34%
6 aylık değişim
0.38%
Yıllık değişim
0.32%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8