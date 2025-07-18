- Overview
BILS: SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
BILS exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.51 and at a high of 99.52.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BILS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BILS stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 99.52 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 99.50, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of BILS shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 99.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BILS movements.
How to buy BILS stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 99.52. Orders are usually placed near 99.52 or 99.82, while 603 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow BILS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BILS stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 98.99 - 99.53 and current price 99.52. Many compare 0.34% and 0.38% before placing orders at 99.52 or 99.82. Explore the BILS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 99.53. Within 98.99 - 99.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) over the year was 98.99. Comparing it with the current 99.52 and 98.99 - 99.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BILS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BILS stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.50, and 0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 99.50
- Open
- 99.51
- Bid
- 99.52
- Ask
- 99.82
- Low
- 99.51
- High
- 99.52
- Volume
- 603
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.38%
- Year Change
- 0.32%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8