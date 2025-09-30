What is BHR-PD stock price today? Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock is priced at 20.70 today. It trades within -0.58%, yesterday's close was 20.82, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BHR-PD shows these updates.

Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock pay dividends? Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre is currently valued at 20.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PD movements.

How to buy BHR-PD stock? You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre shares at the current price of 20.70. Orders are usually placed near 20.70 or 21.00, while 8 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow BHR-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BHR-PD stock? Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre involves considering the yearly range 19.12 - 21.45 and current price 20.70. Many compare 2.78% and 0.98% before placing orders at 20.70 or 21.00. Explore the BHR-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 21.45. Within 19.12 - 21.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre performance using the live chart.

What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PD) over the year was 19.12. Comparing it with the current 20.70 and 19.12 - 21.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.