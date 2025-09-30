- Genel bakış
BHR-PD: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre
BHR-PD fiyatı bugün -0.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BHR-PD stock price today?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock is priced at 20.70 today. It trades within -0.58%, yesterday's close was 20.82, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BHR-PD shows these updates.
Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock pay dividends?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre is currently valued at 20.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PD movements.
How to buy BHR-PD stock?
You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre shares at the current price of 20.70. Orders are usually placed near 20.70 or 21.00, while 8 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow BHR-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHR-PD stock?
Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre involves considering the yearly range 19.12 - 21.45 and current price 20.70. Many compare 2.78% and 0.98% before placing orders at 20.70 or 21.00. Explore the BHR-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 21.45. Within 19.12 - 21.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre performance using the live chart.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PD) over the year was 19.12. Comparing it with the current 20.70 and 19.12 - 21.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHR-PD stock split?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.82, and 0.98% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.82
- Açılış
- 20.95
- Satış
- 20.70
- Alış
- 21.00
- Düşük
- 20.70
- Yüksek
- 20.95
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- -0.58%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.98%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4