BHR-PD: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre

20.70 USD 0.12 (0.58%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BHR-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.70이고 고가는 20.95이었습니다.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is BHR-PD stock price today?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock is priced at 20.70 today. It trades within -0.58%, yesterday's close was 20.82, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BHR-PD shows these updates.

Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock pay dividends?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre is currently valued at 20.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PD movements.

How to buy BHR-PD stock?

You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre shares at the current price of 20.70. Orders are usually placed near 20.70 or 21.00, while 8 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow BHR-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BHR-PD stock?

Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre involves considering the yearly range 19.12 - 21.45 and current price 20.70. Many compare 2.78% and 0.98% before placing orders at 20.70 or 21.00. Explore the BHR-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 21.45. Within 19.12 - 21.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre performance using the live chart.

What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PD) over the year was 19.12. Comparing it with the current 20.70 and 19.12 - 21.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BHR-PD stock split?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.82, and 0.98% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.70 20.95
년간 변동
19.12 21.45
이전 종가
20.82
시가
20.95
Bid
20.70
Ask
21.00
저가
20.70
고가
20.95
볼륨
8
일일 변동
-0.58%
월 변동
2.78%
6개월 변동
0.98%
년간 변동율
0.98%
