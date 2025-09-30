- 개요
BHR-PD: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre
BHR-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.70이고 고가는 20.95이었습니다.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BHR-PD stock price today?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock is priced at 20.70 today. It trades within -0.58%, yesterday's close was 20.82, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BHR-PD shows these updates.
Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre stock pay dividends?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre is currently valued at 20.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PD movements.
How to buy BHR-PD stock?
You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre shares at the current price of 20.70. Orders are usually placed near 20.70 or 21.00, while 8 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow BHR-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHR-PD stock?
Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre involves considering the yearly range 19.12 - 21.45 and current price 20.70. Many compare 2.78% and 0.98% before placing orders at 20.70 or 21.00. Explore the BHR-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 21.45. Within 19.12 - 21.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre performance using the live chart.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PD) over the year was 19.12. Comparing it with the current 20.70 and 19.12 - 21.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHR-PD stock split?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.82, and 0.98% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.82
- 시가
- 20.95
- Bid
- 20.70
- Ask
- 21.00
- 저가
- 20.70
- 고가
- 20.95
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.58%
- 월 변동
- 2.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.98%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.98%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4