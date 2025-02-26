KotasyonBölümler
BGRN: iShares USD Green Bond ETF

48.11 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BGRN fiyatı bugün -0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.21 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BGRN haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BGRN stock price today?

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock is priced at 48.11 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of BGRN shows these updates.

Does iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares USD Green Bond ETF is currently valued at 48.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.37% and USD. View the chart live to track BGRN movements.

How to buy BGRN stock?

You can buy iShares USD Green Bond ETF shares at the current price of 48.11. Orders are usually placed near 48.11 or 48.41, while 101 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BGRN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BGRN stock?

Investing in iShares USD Green Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.15 - 48.38 and current price 48.11. Many compare 1.24% and 1.91% before placing orders at 48.11 or 48.41. Explore the BGRN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the past year was 48.38. Within 46.15 - 48.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares USD Green Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) over the year was 46.15. Comparing it with the current 48.11 and 46.15 - 48.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGRN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BGRN stock split?

iShares USD Green Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and -0.37% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.11 48.21
Yıllık aralık
46.15 48.38
Önceki kapanış
48.12
Açılış
48.15
Satış
48.11
Alış
48.41
Düşük
48.11
Yüksek
48.21
Hacim
101
Günlük değişim
-0.02%
Aylık değişim
1.24%
6 aylık değişim
1.91%
Yıllık değişim
-0.37%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8