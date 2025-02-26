- 개요
BGRN: iShares USD Green Bond ETF
BGRN 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.06이고 고가는 48.15이었습니다.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BGRN News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BGRN stock price today?
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock is priced at 48.12 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 48.06, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of BGRN shows these updates.
Does iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares USD Green Bond ETF is currently valued at 48.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BGRN movements.
How to buy BGRN stock?
You can buy iShares USD Green Bond ETF shares at the current price of 48.12. Orders are usually placed near 48.12 or 48.42, while 65 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow BGRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGRN stock?
Investing in iShares USD Green Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.15 - 48.38 and current price 48.12. Many compare 1.26% and 1.93% before placing orders at 48.12 or 48.42. Explore the BGRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the past year was 48.38. Within 46.15 - 48.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares USD Green Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) over the year was 46.15. Comparing it with the current 48.12 and 46.15 - 48.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGRN stock split?
iShares USD Green Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.06, and -0.35% after corporate actions.
