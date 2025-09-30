- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BFS-PD: Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o
BFS-PD fiyatı bugün 1.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.69 aralığında işlem gördü.
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BFS-PD stock price today?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock is priced at 22.69 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 22.44, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BFS-PD shows these updates.
Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock pay dividends?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o is currently valued at 22.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.23% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PD movements.
How to buy BFS-PD stock?
You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o shares at the current price of 22.69. Orders are usually placed near 22.69 or 22.99, while 6 and 2.02% show market activity. Follow BFS-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFS-PD stock?
Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o involves considering the yearly range 20.39 - 23.10 and current price 22.69. Many compare 0.84% and 7.23% before placing orders at 22.69 or 22.99. Explore the BFS-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.10. Within 20.39 - 23.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o performance using the live chart.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PD) over the year was 20.39. Comparing it with the current 22.69 and 20.39 - 23.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFS-PD stock split?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.44, and 7.23% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.44
- Açılış
- 22.24
- Satış
- 22.69
- Alış
- 22.99
- Düşük
- 22.24
- Yüksek
- 22.69
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- 1.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.84%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.23%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.23%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4