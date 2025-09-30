- 개요
BFS-PD: Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o
BFS-PD 환율이 오늘 1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.24이고 고가는 22.69이었습니다.
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BFS-PD stock price today?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock is priced at 22.69 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 22.44, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BFS-PD shows these updates.
Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock pay dividends?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o is currently valued at 22.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.23% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PD movements.
How to buy BFS-PD stock?
You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o shares at the current price of 22.69. Orders are usually placed near 22.69 or 22.99, while 6 and 2.02% show market activity. Follow BFS-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFS-PD stock?
Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o involves considering the yearly range 20.39 - 23.10 and current price 22.69. Many compare 0.84% and 7.23% before placing orders at 22.69 or 22.99. Explore the BFS-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.10. Within 20.39 - 23.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o performance using the live chart.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PD) over the year was 20.39. Comparing it with the current 22.69 and 20.39 - 23.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFS-PD stock split?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.44, and 7.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.44
- 시가
- 22.24
- Bid
- 22.69
- Ask
- 22.99
- 저가
- 22.24
- 고가
- 22.69
- 볼륨
- 6
- 일일 변동
- 1.11%
- 월 변동
- 0.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.23%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4