BFS-PD: Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o
BFS-PD exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.24 and at a high of 22.69.
Follow Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFS-PD stock price today?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock is priced at 22.69 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 22.44, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BFS-PD shows these updates.
Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o stock pay dividends?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o is currently valued at 22.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.23% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PD movements.
How to buy BFS-PD stock?
You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o shares at the current price of 22.69. Orders are usually placed near 22.69 or 22.99, while 6 and 2.02% show market activity. Follow BFS-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFS-PD stock?
Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o involves considering the yearly range 20.39 - 23.10 and current price 22.69. Many compare 0.84% and 7.23% before placing orders at 22.69 or 22.99. Explore the BFS-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.10. Within 20.39 - 23.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o performance using the live chart.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PD) over the year was 20.39. Comparing it with the current 22.69 and 20.39 - 23.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFS-PD stock split?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th o has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.44, and 7.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.44
- Open
- 22.24
- Bid
- 22.69
- Ask
- 22.99
- Low
- 22.24
- High
- 22.69
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.23%
- Year Change
- 7.23%
