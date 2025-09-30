- Genel bakış
BDEC: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December
BDEC fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 47.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.84 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BDEC stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 47.83 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 47.77, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of BDEC shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 47.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.44% and USD. View the chart live to track BDEC movements.
How to buy BDEC stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 47.83. Orders are usually placed near 47.83 or 48.13, while 18 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDEC stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 37.91 - 47.95 and current price 47.83. Many compare 3.78% and 14.65% before placing orders at 47.83 or 48.13. Explore the BDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 47.95. Within 37.91 - 47.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC) over the year was 37.91. Comparing it with the current 47.83 and 37.91 - 47.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDEC stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.77, and 11.44% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.77
- Açılış
- 47.79
- Satış
- 47.83
- Alış
- 48.13
- Düşük
- 47.71
- Yüksek
- 47.84
- Hacim
- 18
- Günlük değişim
- 0.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.44%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8